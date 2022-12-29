Philadelphia prepares to happily ring in the New Year with a big celebration

The countdown is on to 2023 and folks are getting ready to ring in the new year in style.

New Year’s Eve started early at The Plough and the Stars. A group was celebrating a birthday Thursday night, but they are ready to ring in 2023.

"Have some fun for sure! I mean, Philly knows how to party, so we do New Year’s big and everybody is going to kick it off here," Erin Callahan said.

Last year was a much more scaled back affair because of COVID, but this year, people are really ready for a big celebration.

RELATED: Mummers Parade 2023: Philadelphia releases parking restrictions, street closures

"Kind of worn out, even in Ireland, my relatives back in Ireland were saying the same thing. They’re kind of tired and just want to have a good time," Marion Ryder commented.

"Oh, it’s incredible just to be out and see people and talk and have fun and, yeah, it’s great!" exclaimed Kimberly Valentino.

Across the street, at Royal Boucherie's, another group can’t wait for the countdown to midnight.

"I think people are really excited to get back out and see each other and hug and celebrate," Valerie Brown remarked.

"I think everyone is going out, whether it’s a house party or going out to bars. I think there’s going to be a lot of options for everyone," Katie Macfeters said.