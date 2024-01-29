Handcuff key found in pocket of escaped Philadelphia prisoner during arrest: officials

article

U.S. Marshals say an "interesting" piece of evidence was discovered as more than two dozen law enforcement officers apprehended an escaped prisoner in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Shane Pryor was captured on Sunday after he escaped a prison transport at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, sparking a five-day manhunt across the city.

The 17-year-old was pulled from a SEPTA bus before being handcuffed and thoroughly searched by U.S. Marshals, who say they discovered a handcuff key in his pocket.

The key is used to get out of restraints, but Supervisory Deputy Marsha Robert Clark says there is currently no evidence showing that Pryor ever used it.

"It is interesting that he had it on his person," Clark said.

The deputy marshal went on to demonstrate to FOX 29's Kelly Rule how the key works to unlock handcuffs, stating that officers are trained to check for those types of equipment during pat-downs.

"It's definitely of interest to us," he said.