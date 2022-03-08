Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia public schools to drop mask mandate on Wednesday

School District of Philadelphia
Philadelphia schools plan to lift mask mandates March 9 as city ditches mandates

As the City of Philadelphia has done away with mask mandates in most places, the School District of Philadelphia has laid out their plans to make masks optional as early as next week.

PHILADELPHIA - The School District of Philadelphia said it will move ahead with its plan to make masks optional for students and staff on Wednesday. 

In a letter to families shared a week ago, Superintendent William Hite Jr. wrote that masks will be optional for students and faculty starting Mar. 9 if COVID-19 metrics continue to decline.

Masks will still be required for students and staff in the district's Pre-K Head Start programs per U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines. 

The district said it is still prioritizing its health and safety guidelines meaning that students should stay home if they feel sick and test for COVID-19 if they exhibit symptoms. 

Mask mandates for New Jersey schools, daycares ends

The mandate requiring mask wearing for staff and students in New Jersey schools and daycares ends Monday. FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the details.

To prevent a possible surge in COVID-19 cases after spring break, the district will make masks required from Apr. 18-22. 

Superintendent Hite said Tuesday that the district will move ahead with its plan to make masks optional after getting the green light from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

The move comes a week after Philadelphia dropped its indoor mask mandate after moving the into the ‘All Clear’ COVID-19 tier.  

