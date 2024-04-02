Philadelphia rain forecast: Heavy bouts of rain, wind slated for region through Thursday

The Delaware Valley hasn’t seen the end of the rain as overnight into Wednesday the chances of heavy rain, which could wake you up, are good.

Severe weather in the Pittsburgh area is on the move and the rainfall associated with that system is making its way east. It will begin to impact the region around 9 p.m.

While we don’t have tornadoes to be concerned with, there could be some rumbles of thunder overnight, so don’t be alarmed about that.

OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY

Temperatures overnight will drop to the mid-40s, then pop up into the low to mid 50s for the day Wednesday.

A little further south in Delaware and South Jersey, temps will be slightly warmer on Wednesday and the atmosphere a bit more unstable, which brings a risk of isolated to scattered severe weather for Wednesday afternoon.

WATCHES, WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES

A Flood Watch for the entire region goes into effect Wednesday morning and extends into Thursday afternoon for 1 to 3 inches of rain. In addition, there is a wind advisory for Ocean County and a Coastal Flood Warning for portions of Burlington and Ocean counties.

Winds will be strong in the region Wednesday afternoon, in addition to heavy rain and storms. Rain and showers will linger overnight into Thursday, as winds continue to blow steady.

THURSDAY

Thursday will begin under partly cloudy skies, but showers are expected to begin in the afternoon, only letting up late Thursday night.

Friday looks to be mostly cloudy, while Saturday, we might actually see some sunshine.