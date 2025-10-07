Philadelphia ranked #1 'worst' city in US to drive in: report

article

The Brief WalletHub ranks Philadelphia No. 100 out of 100, the worst city in the U.S. for drivers. The city scored lowest overall in traffic, infrastructure and safety. Drivers here face heavy congestion, high costs, and some of the nation’s toughest road conditions.



Philadelphia has officially taken the bottom spot in a new national study of driving conditions, ranking as the worst city in America to drive in according to WalletHub’s 2025 "Best & Worst Cities to Drive In" report.

What we know:

The report compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities using 30 key factors across categories such as:

Traffic & Infrastructure

Cost of Ownership & Maintenance

Safety

Access to Vehicles & Maintenance.

Philadelphia came in last overall, with especially poor marks in commute times, road quality, and driver safety.

According to WalletHub, Philly drivers spend some of the most hours stuck in traffic among major cities and face above-average costs for car repairs, parking, and insurance. The city’s aging infrastructure, pothole problems, and tight downtown layout all contributed to the low score.

The bottom ten cities on WalletHub’s list include New York, Oakland, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles — but Philadelphia ranked below them all, earning the distinction of being the most challenging city in the U.S. to drive in.

Why Philly ranked so low

WalletHub’s analysis cited a combination of factors:

Traffic congestion and long commutes consistently rank among the worst in the nation.

High vehicle costs, including maintenance, gas and insurance.

Limited parking and poor road conditions, especially in high-traffic areas.

Accident likelihood and safety concerns, which remain higher than the national average.

Could things get even worse for Philly commuters?

But if you’re a commuter to the city, you know how vital public transportation through SEPTA’s Regional Rail can be for your daily routine. And with the agency’s funding future still uncertain, experts warn that driving conditions could become even worse if SEPTA is ever forced to scale back service.

Earlier this year, SEPTA faced the possibility of deep service cuts and fare hikes before a court ruling allowed the agency to temporarily avoid those measures. Without long-term funding stability, transit advocates say fewer buses, trolleys and trains could push even more commuters onto the roads — adding congestion to what is already one of the most traffic-clogged cities in America.

For drivers, that could mean longer commutes, fewer parking options and even higher stress behind the wheel. For many, it underscores just how closely Philadelphia’s driving experience is tied to the health of its public transit system.

What this means for drivers

From Center City to the Schuylkill Expressway, locals are already familiar with what this ranking confirms: driving in Philadelphia can be a daily test of patience. The combination of tight streets, potholes, gridlock and high expenses make it one of the toughest places in the country to own and operate a car, according to the WalletHub report.

Transportation advocates say the findings highlight the need for continued infrastructure improvements, better traffic management and expanded transit options to reduce congestion and wear on the city’s roads.

RANKED: The best and the worst cities to drive in

Top 10 worst cities to drive in

Philadelphia, PA

Oakland, CA

Washington, DC

New York, NY

Chicago, IL

San Francisco, CA

Detroit, MI

Los Angeles, CA

San Jose, CA

Baltimore, MD

Top 10 best cities to drive in

Corpus Christi, TX

Greensboro, NC

Boise, ID

Scottsdale, AZ

Laredo, TX

Lubbock, TX

Birmingham, AL

Plano, TX

Austin, TX

Winston-Salem, NC