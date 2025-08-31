SEPTA halts new service cuts, fare increases after court ruling

The Brief SEPTA has put a pause on all scheduled service cuts and fare increases. A judge issued the order last week. Previous service cuts will still remain in effect.



SEPTA's "Doomsday" plan has officially been put on pause after a judge granted a temporary restraining order.

However, current service cuts that went into effect last week will remain in place.

What we know:

SEPTA announced on Sunday that system-wide fare increases and Regional Rail service cuts will no longer go into effect this week as previously scheduled.

It comes just days after a judge ordered the transit authority to halt all service cuts and fare increases that weren't already in place.

The order will remain in effect until Thursday, and includes a 21.5% fare increase scheduled for Monday and a 20% Regional Rail service cut set to begin on Tuesday.

The other side:

While the judge's order may offer a reprieve for some SEPTA riders, the 20% service cuts that started on August 24 will remain in place.

However, some SEPTA bus routes will be restored this week in an effort to help children get to and from school thanks to an agreement reached between SEPTA and the City of Philadelphia.

The backstory:

The cuts have left many riders scrambling to find alternative transportation methods, with officials urging the more than 700,000 daily customers to have a backup plan.

The transit system's first phase of cuts has eliminated 20% of its service, slashing 32 bus routes and reducing metro and rail lines, all in response to a $213 million budget deficit.