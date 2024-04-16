Philadelphia red light shooting was attempted robbery of ATM workers: sources

Investigators in Philadelphia believe a shooting at a red light was "a planned robbery" of two ATM workers, sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Dashcam footage shows a man with a handgun exit a black Nissan at a red light and approach the victim's vehicle stopped directly behind him.

As the gunman nears the victim's car with his gun drawn, he suddenly sprints back to the Nissan and fires at least two shots at the vehicle.

Keeley reports the victim, who police say was hit once in the stomach, is licensed to carry and returned fire as the Nissan fled down Old York Road.

Sources say the victims worked for a Willow Grove-based ATM company and were transporting $100,000 in cash.

They believe the shooting was a targeted robbery attempt that went sideways.

The 31-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger was not injured.