Philadelphia releases report detailing reform surrounding police brutality, racial inequities

The City of Philadelphia released its a one-year progress report detailing the enhancements it made in the aftermath of widespread activism around police brutality and racial inequities.

The City's Pathways to Reform, Transformation, and Reconciliation project formed one year ago. On Tuesday, the report served to show what progress has been made since the group's inception.

The first step towards reform, transformation, and reconciliation began with the removal of the Frank Rizzo Statue and continued with commitments to long-term police reform, inclusive economic recovery, and health equity.



"Over this last year, the City has taken measurable steps in reforms, increasing transparency in the Philadelphia Police Department with an emphasis on strengthening diversity, internal accountability and updating policies to improve community safety," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "In spite of difficult economic times, we promoted an inclusive effort towards recovery, supporting countless individuals and hundreds of minority-, women-, and disabled-owned businesses. We worked to address communities’ various needs through racial and economic equity plans in health targeting our most vulnerable zip codes."

The Steering Committee has focused on four key priorities including public safety and policing, economy, community engagement and reconciliation process, and health.

Since the launch of the Pathways initiative, City leaders along with Commissioner Outlaw’s executive team, the Steering Committee, and the Committee’s police reform working group have worked closely to implement meaningful reforms to better serve and protect Philadelphians.

In the past year, the Philadelphia Police Department has worked on a series of reform efforts across multiple categories including policy revision, increased transparency and equity within oversight measures, and implemented behavioral health and mental-health related protocols.

"The Police department has made important progress in our efforts to increase public safety. We continue to work towards making organizational advancements that increase internal accountability and equity," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

The Pathways Steering Committee worked to support the development and implementation of the City’s health reform agenda with a focus on providing an equitable lens to public health in tackling race- and economic-based disparities.



The Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) has implemented its Coronavirus Interim Racial Equity Plan which summarized the PDPH’s approach to addressing disparate impact of COVID-19 on other communities that have also suffered from historic disinvestment and structural inequity. This includes immigrants, people with disabilities, people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity, and people with criminal justice system involvement.

Going forward, the Pathways Steering Committee is committed to ensuring that current reform measures stay in place or are enhanced with plans to routinely evaluate its progress, adapt its target actions and recommendations to meet residents’ shifting needs, and sustains its commitment to transforming Philadelphia through active re-imagination.



___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter