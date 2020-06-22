Philadelphia residents struggle with noise of nightly firework displays

For the last few weeks, the barrage of mortars and firecrackers have been echoing from the heart of the city to the suburbs. Social media has been lit up with videos nightly. There’s even a hashtag #PhillyExplosions.

It's never a good time of year for pets or people with PTSD but this year reports are skyrocketing. In Philadelphia, during a three week period in June there were 947 calls to police about explosives.

Judging by local fireworks sales it won't be quieting down anytime soon. Inside the Phantom Fireworks store in Upland it has been a record year of sales.

Why this year? FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports with professional shows canceled because of COVID-19 many are doing it themselves.

"People just want to celebrate there’s more people off than usual for this time of year because of the situation," James Joseph, with Phantom Fireworks, said.

