Philadelphia restaurants call on government leaders to help during COVID-19 crisis

As numerous workers in the service industry face uncertainty about their futures, restaurant owners around the region have come together to demand immediate help from the government.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is so extensive that the Department of Labor and Industry said unemployment compensation claims exceeded 50,000 in mid-March.

One of the restaurant owners leading the effort to relieve some of the financial strains being experienced in the industry is Nicole Marquis.

Marquis is the founder and CEO of several Philadelphia restaurants including Hip City Veg, Charlie was a Sinner, and Bar Bombon.

Approximately 150 restaurants citywide have been organized to call on government leaders to provide more aid.

"In Philadelphia right now, the restaurant community is reeling and we need swift action from our elected officials to have a chance of survival," Marquis explained.

This would include providing emergency unemployment benefits, rent abatement and a moratorium on commercial/residential evictions, require insurers to provide business interruption coverage, provide emergency loans with no or low interest to businesses, and declare a state sales tax holiday.

Advertisement

With reportedly one in 10 people in the restaurant industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted a significant amount of people.

The leading restauranteurs in Philadelphia will be sending their signed letter to government officials at state and federal levels in hopes of receiving much needed aid.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wawa restricting self-serve food, beverage items to combat spread of COVID-19

Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP