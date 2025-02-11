Philadelphia school closings: Delays, cancellations after snow falls across region

The Brief Parts of South Jersey, along with Philadelphia and other Pennsylvania counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Many schools in the Philly area have began to announce delays and cancelations for Thursday. See the full list below.



Philadelphia-area schools have announced delays and closings after several inches of snow fell Tuesday night into Wednesday.

If you have to be on the roads early Wednesday morning, proceed with caution.

What we know:

A Winter Storm Warning has already been issued for the Jersey Shore and several counties in Delaware.

Parts of South Jersey, along with Philadelphia and other Pennsylvania counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Due to the winter weather advisory in effect Tuesday at 4 p.m. through Wednesday at 7 a.m., all School District of Philadelphia schools, including the District’s Early Childhood Centers and the Constance E. Clayton Education Center (Central Office) will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday, February 12.

The following schools have reported closings, delays and early dismissals in the Philadelphia area for Wednesday.

