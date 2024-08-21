Philadelphia schools 2024-25 calendar: Key dates, events and important information

The back-to-school season is in full swing, and Philadelphia students will be back in the classroom by next week.

In an effort to ease some worries and help organize for the year ahead, here's everything parents need to know:

School District of Philadelphia 2024-25 calendar:

Parents and students can access the full academic calendar online, but here are some important dates:

August 26th: First day of school for students

September 2nd: Labor Day; Schools closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

October 25th: Staff Professional Development (Full Day); School closed for students

November:

5th: Election Day; Schools closed for students and staff

15th Term 1 Report Card Conferences (Full Day); School closed for students

27th: 3 hour early dismissal for students and staff

28th-29th: Thanksgiving Recess; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

December:

13th: Staff Professional Development (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students

23rd-31st: Winter Recess; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

25th: Christmas Day; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

January:

1st: New Year’s Day; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

1st-2nd: Winter Recess cont.; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

3rd: Staff Professional Development (Full Day); School closed for students

20th: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

29th: Lunar New Year; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

30th, 31st: Term 2 Report Card Conferences (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students

February:

7th: Staff Professional Development (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students

17th: Presidents’ Day; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

March:

7th: Staff Professional Development (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students

27th, 28th: Term 3 Report Card Conferences (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students

31st: Eid al-Fitr; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

April:

14th-17th: Spring Recess; School closed for students and staff

18th: Good Friday; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

May:

9th: Staff Professional Development (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students

20th: Election Day (tentative); School closed for students and staff

26th: Memorial Day; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

June:

6th: Eid al-Adha; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed

12th: Staff Professional Development (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students

13th: Last Day of School for students and staff; Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students, Full day for Staff

Transportation

From school bussing to public transportation, students have several options for getting to and from school.

For those using public transportation, a SEPTA Fare Card may be the best option. While those using school buses can check their status daily throughout the year.

The district is still offering the Parent Flat Rate Program for parents who opt out of district buses to drive their children instead. All registered families will receive $300 per month.

School meals

All students attending a School District of Philadelphia school will be offered free breakfast and lunch every day. The district says families no longer need to fill out a meal application for the free program.

Elementary schools will also offer free fruits and vegetables during the school day to participating schools.

The school menu, along with nutritional information and prohibited ingredients are available to parents and students.

Immunization requirements

For attendance in all grades (K–12):

Diphtheria, Tetanus, & acellular Pertussis (DTap) - 5 doses

Polio (IPV) - 4 doses

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) - 2 doses

Hepatitis B (HepB) - 3 doses

Varicella (VZV) - 2 doses

For attendance in 7th grade:

Tetanus, Diphtheria, & acellular Pertussis (Tdap) - 1 dose

Meningococcal Conjugate (MCV4) - 1 dose

For attendance in 12th grade

Meningococcal Conjugate (MCV4) - 2 doses

"Students that DO NOT have the required vaccines may be EXCLUDED from school until they have received the appropriate vaccines or an exemption form has been submitted to your school nurse," according to the district website.