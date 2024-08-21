Philadelphia schools 2024-25 calendar: Key dates, events and important information
PHILADELPHIA - The back-to-school season is in full swing, and Philadelphia students will be back in the classroom by next week.
In an effort to ease some worries and help organize for the year ahead, here's everything parents need to know:
School District of Philadelphia 2024-25 calendar:
Parents and students can access the full academic calendar online, but here are some important dates:
August 26th: First day of school for students
September 2nd: Labor Day; Schools closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
October 25th: Staff Professional Development (Full Day); School closed for students
November:
- 5th: Election Day; Schools closed for students and staff
- 15th Term 1 Report Card Conferences (Full Day); School closed for students
- 27th: 3 hour early dismissal for students and staff
- 28th-29th: Thanksgiving Recess; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
December:
- 13th: Staff Professional Development (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students
- 23rd-31st: Winter Recess; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
- 25th: Christmas Day; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
January:
- 1st: New Year’s Day; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
- 1st-2nd: Winter Recess cont.; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
- 3rd: Staff Professional Development (Full Day); School closed for students
- 20th: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
- 29th: Lunar New Year; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
- 30th, 31st: Term 2 Report Card Conferences (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students
February:
- 7th: Staff Professional Development (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students
- 17th: Presidents’ Day; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
March:
- 7th: Staff Professional Development (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students
- 27th, 28th: Term 3 Report Card Conferences (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students
- 31st: Eid al-Fitr; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
April:
- 14th-17th: Spring Recess; School closed for students and staff
- 18th: Good Friday; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
May:
- 9th: Staff Professional Development (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students
- 20th: Election Day (tentative); School closed for students and staff
- 26th: Memorial Day; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
June:
- 6th: Eid al-Adha; School closed for students and staff; Administrative offices closed
- 12th: Staff Professional Development (Half Day); Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students
- 13th: Last Day of School for students and staff; Three Hour Early Dismissal for Students, Full day for Staff
Transportation
From school bussing to public transportation, students have several options for getting to and from school.
For those using public transportation, a SEPTA Fare Card may be the best option. While those using school buses can check their status daily throughout the year.
The district is still offering the Parent Flat Rate Program for parents who opt out of district buses to drive their children instead. All registered families will receive $300 per month.
School meals
All students attending a School District of Philadelphia school will be offered free breakfast and lunch every day. The district says families no longer need to fill out a meal application for the free program.
Elementary schools will also offer free fruits and vegetables during the school day to participating schools.
The school menu, along with nutritional information and prohibited ingredients are available to parents and students.
Immunization requirements
For attendance in all grades (K–12):
- Diphtheria, Tetanus, & acellular Pertussis (DTap) - 5 doses
- Polio (IPV) - 4 doses
- Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) - 2 doses
- Hepatitis B (HepB) - 3 doses
- Varicella (VZV) - 2 doses
For attendance in 7th grade:
- Tetanus, Diphtheria, & acellular Pertussis (Tdap) - 1 dose
- Meningococcal Conjugate (MCV4) - 1 dose
For attendance in 12th grade
- Meningococcal Conjugate (MCV4) - 2 doses
"Students that DO NOT have the required vaccines may be EXCLUDED from school until they have received the appropriate vaccines or an exemption form has been submitted to your school nurse," according to the district website.