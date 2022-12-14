Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Schuylkill County
6
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Warren County, Warren County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County

Students, staff in Philadelphia schools to return to masking for two weeks after holiday break

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Face mask article

FILE - A face mask production line at an OOO Medsklad production facility at BEMZ Berdsk Electromechanical Plant in the town of Berdsk, Novosibirsk Region. 

PHILADELPHIA - Students and staff at Philadelphia public schools will return to wearing masks for two weeks after the holiday break. 

The superintendent of Philadelphia Schools, Dr. Tony Watlington Sr., confirmed the temporary return to masking on Wednesday. 

This comes as parents and schools battle an uptick in sickness from what doctors are calling a "tripledemic," which includes cases of high flu, COVID and RSV. 

Local doctors say the levels seen this year may be the worst they've ever seen and that cases could become more severe as holiday gatherings continue.

RELATED: Local school district weighs virtual learning to combat tripledemic, staffing shortages

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Philadelphia has a medium COVID-19 community level. 

Officials with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health have not released additional guidance on the response to COVID-19 and rising tripledemic cases. 

In August, the Philadelphia School District released its health and safety protocols for the 2022- 2023 school year. After the conclusion of summer break, students and staff wore masks for 10 days. 

The agency has not yet released additional information on the return to masking after the holiday break. 