Students, staff in Philadelphia schools to return to masking for two weeks after holiday break

Students and staff at Philadelphia public schools will return to wearing masks for two weeks after the holiday break.

The superintendent of Philadelphia Schools, Dr. Tony Watlington Sr., confirmed the temporary return to masking on Wednesday.

This comes as parents and schools battle an uptick in sickness from what doctors are calling a "tripledemic," which includes cases of high flu, COVID and RSV.

Local doctors say the levels seen this year may be the worst they've ever seen and that cases could become more severe as holiday gatherings continue.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Philadelphia has a medium COVID-19 community level.

Officials with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health have not released additional guidance on the response to COVID-19 and rising tripledemic cases.

In August, the Philadelphia School District released its health and safety protocols for the 2022- 2023 school year. After the conclusion of summer break, students and staff wore masks for 10 days.

The agency has not yet released additional information on the return to masking after the holiday break.