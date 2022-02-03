Cloth masks alone are no longer allowed in Philadelphia public schools

The School District of Philadelphia has updated its mask protocol for students and staff, stating that cloth masks alone are no longer considered to be effective protection against the spread of COVID-19.

The district announced on Wednesday that students and staff who choose to wear clothe masks should double mask - wearing a cloth mask over a 3-ply disposable masks that the district currently provides.

Those who choose to wear a single mask are asked to wear the 3-ply disposable mask or a well-fitted KN95, KF94, or N95 mask.

"We are simply following the guidelines from the public health experts who obviously know best how we can stay safe to continue to have in-person learning available to our students, which is the best way for our children to learn." School District of Philadelphia spokesperson said.

District schools and offices will be provided a supply of adult KN95 masks to distribute to staff starting Feb. 7.

The district says that, ultimately, students and staff should wear the most effective mask they can keep in place over their nose and mouth consistently.

