Philadelphia shooting: Video shows crowd scatter during Eid shooting that injured 3

Security video from a Philadelphia business shows the moment a terrified crowd scattered as a shooting erupted at an event to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

The annual Eid al-Fitr event, held outside a large mosque in the city's Parkside neighborhood, came to a sudden end when some 30 shots rang out at about 2:30 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

Investigators believe two rival crowds who they said were not associated with the Eid al-Fitr celebration began firing at each other in broad daylight. Security video shows the panicked crowd running for safety, some ducking behind a parked car for cover.

Five people were later taken into custody, including a 15-year-old boy who sustained leg and shoulder wounds when he was shot by police and was taken to the hospital by an officer, authorities said. Police said he was carrying a gun.

A 22-year-old man who was shot in the stomach was also taken to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition. A 15-year-old who authorities say was hit in the ring finger was brought to the hospital by members of Philadelphia's fire department.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel confirmed at a news conference that a police vehicle responding to the 911 calls for help struck a 15-year-old girl who was fleeing the park. He said the child suffered a leg injury.

Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, was later identified by police as one of the five people in custody on weapons charges and evading arrest. The other four people arrested are a 16-year-old boy and girl, and two 15-year-olds, including the boy who was shot by police.

Police said the officer who shot the teen was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs and Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations.

"It’s sad you can’t even have a celebration without worrying about getting shot," said Najah Bey, who said the gunfire injured her relative.

Abdallah Legh, General Manager of Girard Meat Market, said as many as 30 kids sought shelter inside his store when the gunfire erupted.

Mayor Cherelle Parker called what happened "sacreligious act of gun violence" in a series of tweets that condemned the shooting. She threw her support behind the city's Muslim community, and vowed to "restore balance and light to our communities."

The Associated Press contributed to this report