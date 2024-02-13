Philadelphia travel: Dozens of flights canceled, delayed at Philadelphia International Airport

Expand / Collapse search
Published 
Updated 7:53AM
Philadelphia International Airport
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Heather Redfern, a spokesperson for the airport, joined Good Day Philadelphia to share the latest information about dozens of flight delays and cancelations at the airport.

PHILADELPHIA - Dozens of arrivals and departures at Philadelphia International Airport were canceled or delayed Tuesday morning due to winter weather. 

Airline tracking website FlightAware reports that there were over 40 flights delayed Tuesday morning and at least 30 canceled.

The travel disruptions are due to a winter storm that's pounding the Delaware Valley with rain and a wintry mix that will turn over to snow by late Tuesday morning.

Heather Redfern, a spokesperson for the airport, told Good Day Philadelphia that many of the delays and cancelations are for airports north of Philadelphia.

She predicts that more delays and cancelations could happen on Tuesday as the airline tries to recover from the morning travel disruptions.

"The airlines just went into their de-icing programs about 20 minutes ago," Redfern said around 7:30 a.m. "Our crews have been ready to go all night, but since it started as rain they couldn't pre-treat because it washes away."

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued a speed restriction of 45 MPH for highways north of Philadelphia, including I-76 and U.S. 22.