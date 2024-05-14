Officials identify skeletal remains found in Wilmington last February

article

Authorities in Delaware have identified skeletal remains months after they were found in Wilmington.

Officials said the remains found on the 600 block of Delaware Avenue last February were those of Charles Robert Steele.

It's unknown at this time how Steele, 44, died. Officials said there were no "immediate" signs of foul play.

The death investigation is being handled by the Wilmington Police Department and their Division of Forensic Science.

Anyone with information about the victim is asked to contact police.