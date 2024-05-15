Expand / Collapse search

Jason Kelce joins ESPN for 'Monday Night Countdown' in multi-year deal

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 15, 2024 7:09am EDT
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 07: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before kickoff against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 7, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - It's official - Jason Kelce has landed his post-retirement gig!

The Eagles legend is taking his football skills off the field as he heads to ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" every week during the regular season.

"Turns out, it was a short retirement!" Kelce said in an announcement by The Walt Disney Company.

Specifics of the signing have yet to be released, but ESPN did state it was a "multi-year deal."

Host Scott Van Pelt posted a picture of the new crew on X with the caption, "Album drops 9/9. Group name and first single still tbd."

Fans can catch Kelce's first Monday night assignment on September 9 when the 49ers host the Jets this season.

The Philadelphia icon will also appear on the "Monday Night Halftime Show," along with ESPN's playoff games and Super Bowl coverage for Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles in 2027.