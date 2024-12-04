Philadelphia snow: Flurries arrive in the city, as winds pick up

As snow flurries begin to flirt with the Delaware Valley, what are you seeing at your house?

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley, out on assignment with his photographer, photojournalist Aaron Saks, spotted snow flurries on Oregon Avenue, in South Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, at the FOX 29 studio in Old City, flurries fell, as well, though they weren’t very easy to detect. The impact on the road was a lot easier to see.

The forecast calls for rain and snow showers in the overnight hours and into Thursday morning’s rush hour. The farther north and west you head into Philly’s suburbs, you should see a little more snow, or if you are heading north into the Lehigh Valley, you should expect to see an additional inch or two.

The main attraction of this clipper system is the wind, as it will just continue to grow stronger into Thursday.

Batten down your holiday displays so they don’t blow away.