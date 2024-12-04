Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia snow: Flurries arrive in the city, as winds pick up

Published  December 4, 2024 9:21pm EST
Winter Weather
Snow flurries in South Philadelphia

FOX 29's Steve Keeley and his photographer, photojournalist Aaron Saks, were out on Oregon Avenue, in South Philly, and saw snow flurries!

OLD CITY - As snow flurries begin to flirt with the Delaware Valley, what are you seeing at your house?

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley, out on assignment with his photographer, photojournalist Aaron Saks, spotted snow flurries on Oregon Avenue, in South Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, at the FOX 29 studio in Old City, flurries fell, as well, though they weren’t very easy to detect. The impact on the road was a lot easier to see.

Snow flurries fall in Old City

In Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood, snow flurries gently fell creating a wet road.

The forecast calls for rain and snow showers in the overnight hours and into Thursday morning’s rush hour. The farther north and west you head into Philly’s suburbs, you should see a little more snow, or if you are heading north into the Lehigh Valley, you should expect to see an additional inch or two.

PennDOT prepares for inclement weather heading into region

Operations are underway at the Regional Traffic Management Center where PennDOT monitors all the roadways and traffic conditions.

The main attraction of this clipper system is the wind, as it will just continue to grow stronger into Thursday.

Batten down your holiday displays so they don’t blow away.