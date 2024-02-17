Philadelphia snow: Overnight winter storm dumps measurable snow across Delaware Valley

The Delaware Valley woke up to snow on Saturday from an overnight winter storm that brought plowable accumulations to parts of the region.

Although the snow is mostly wrapped up by dawn, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect across the Delaware Valley until 10 a.m.

A quick-moving winter storm barreled across the area during the early morning hours Saturday, with the heaviest bands of accumulation in areas north and west of Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service measured over a foot of snow in Berks County and parts of the Lehigh Valley. The weather service noted that snow bands in these areas produced up to 4 inches per hour at one point overnight.

Most of the region, including Philadelphia and its suburbs, saw more modest accumulations that ranged between 1-5 inches depending on where you live. Those living in Bucks County saw snow pile up to 8 inches in Kintersville overnight.

The winter storm will move offshore before sunrise and lead to a mostly sunny day with highs in the 40s. A similar weather day will follow on Sunday with slightly balmier temps and more sunshine.