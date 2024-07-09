Gary Miles surrenders to police in connection with assault of woman at Dollar Tree in South Philly

A day after the Philadelphia police asked for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was wanted in connection with an assault at a Dollar Tree, the suspect turned himself in.

Gary A. Miles, the 35-year-old suspect pictured here in connection with an indecent assault of a female victim that occurred at a Dollar Tree store in South Philadelphia has turned himself in.

According to police, the man pictured above, now identified as Gary A. Miles, 35 of Southwest Philly, was sought after they say an indecent assault of a female victim occurred at a Dollar Tree store located at 56 E. Snyder Ave, on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Store employees say that Miles is known to frequent the Snyder Plaza and the nearby I-95 underpass, where they say he may park a vehicle.

MORE HEADLINES:

On Wednesday, a video went viral appearing to show the end of the assault. The horrific video caught the eye of Philly legend Meek Mill.

Meek took to Twitter (X) to say that he was offering $2,000 for information on the suspect.

Hours later, Philly police announced that Miles voluntarily surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening.

"The PPD extends its gratitude to the public for their assistance in locating Mr. Miles," read a statement from the police.

Check back for more updates.