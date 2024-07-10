Wildwood shooting critically injures off-duty Morey's Piers employee; suspect at large

The search for a gunman is underway after an off-duty Morey's Piers employee became the victim of a shooting in Wildwood this week.

Law enforcement says the shooting unfolded blocks from the boardwalk on the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a statement from Morey's Piers, the victim is a young woman and international student, who worked at Ocean Oasis Water Park. She was off-duty when the incident occurred.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

Police are asking for the public's help to catch the suspect, identified as William C. Hoyle. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wildwood Police Department's Detective Division at 609-522-0222.

Morey's Piers released the following statement:

"We are shocked and deeply concerned about one of our employees, who was the victim of gun violence last night. The young woman, an international student, was off-duty when the incident occurred. We are a family, and we are working to provide support to our employee and her family during this incredibly challenging time. The news has deeply affected all of us, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to assist her and her loved ones. Our hearts and prayers are with them."