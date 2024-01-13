Philadelphia Sunday snow forecast: Dangerous snow squalls midday across Delaware Valley

The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning effective Sunday until 12:45 p.m.

Your FOX29 Weather Authority is tracking the snow squall for Sunday.

What is a snow squall?

Snow squalls are brief bursts of snow that come out of nowhere. We can go from sunny skies one minute to blizzard-like conditions 10 minutes later.

These quick blasts of snow cause very dangerous road conditions. They have the potential to cause white-out conditions in a flash, and they have the potential to make roads icy.

Sunday's snow squalls are caused by a strong cold front slicing across Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

This line of snow will barrel into Berks County, Chester County and the Lehigh Valley late morning.

By lunchtime, it'll be in Delaware, Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, and running toward South Jersey. Toward the end of lunchtime, as the snow squall moves across South Jersey and nears the shore, it'll switch over to rain in some spots.

The snow squall will cause a quick dusting of snow, particularly in parts of Pennsylvania and in New Castle County, Delaware. Spots that see the squall won't have it long. Plan for snow about 15 to 20 minutes.

Sunday is super windy again, and this will cause blowing snow, which also reduces visibilities and makes roads slick.

Because a cold front is the cause of this burst of heavy snow, temperatures will rapidly drop after the snow happens. That will make roads, sidewalks, and driveways pretty slick in some spots.

Be very careful on Sunday if you plan to travel around lunchtime. Snow squalls are dangerous for commuters, and the National Weather Service recommends staying off the roads during them. Check our live radar before your travel Sunday at FOX29.com or on our Weather Authority App to help you plan.