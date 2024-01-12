Philadelphia snow forecast: Possible snow Sunday, Tuesday as temps plunge in Delaware Valley

A very active weather pattern has inundated the Delaware and Lehigh vallies with a variety of severe conditions and the trend continues into the early part of the upcoming week.

Forecasters are monitoring conditions that some models believe could bring snow to parts of the Delaware Valley.

Some models used by FOX 29's Weather Authority predict the snowstorm will actually be more of a rainstorm as it nears our area from the west early next week.

Arctic air from Canada is on the move, making its way into the region Saturday, bringing tropical storm force wind gusts to much of the area. Temperatures will continue to plummet throughout Saturday afternoon, as winds continue to howl.

Saturday night will be clear and cold. Winds will diminish just a bit, but will remain breezy.

Related article

Sunday could see the development of snow squalls and snow showers throughout the morning, and as winds strengthen once more, heading back into tropical storm force gusts in the afternoon.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service should be a relatively calm day, although cold, as highs top out near freezing.

Snow showers will develop late Monday night and fall through lunchtime Tuesday.

Any system bringing snow, however, could threaten to break Philadelphia's two-year snowless drought.

The timing and type of storm that we'll see will likely become clearer over the weekend as forecast models get a better idea about the path of the potential storm.

The region will remain cold throughout the next week.

Stay with FOX 29's Weather Authority for the latest updates.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.