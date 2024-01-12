Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
5
Coastal Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 3:24 AM EST until SAT 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 5:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia snow forecast: Possible snow Sunday, Tuesday as temps plunge in Delaware Valley

By , and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated January 13, 2024 3:13PM
Winter Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority Snow Update

FOX 29 Weather Authority updates possible measurable snow in the forecast for Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA - A very active weather pattern has inundated the Delaware and Lehigh vallies with a variety of severe conditions and the trend continues into the early part of the upcoming week.

Forecasters are monitoring conditions that some models believe could bring snow to parts of the Delaware Valley. 

Some models used by FOX 29's Weather Authority predict the snowstorm will actually be more of a rainstorm as it nears our area from the west early next week.

Arctic air from Canada is on the move, making its way into the region Saturday, bringing tropical storm force wind gusts to much of the area. Temperatures will continue to plummet throughout Saturday afternoon, as winds continue to howl.

Saturday night will be clear and cold. Winds will diminish just a bit, but will remain breezy.

Related

Bills-Steelers playoff game postponed amid freezing forecast
article

Bills-Steelers playoff game postponed amid freezing forecast

On Saturday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the game has been postponed to Monday at the earliest.

Sunday could see the development of snow squalls and snow showers throughout the morning, and as winds strengthen once more, heading back into tropical storm force gusts in the afternoon.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service should be a relatively calm day, although cold, as highs top out near freezing.

Snow showers will develop late Monday night and fall through lunchtime Tuesday.

Any system bringing snow, however, could threaten to break Philadelphia's two-year snowless drought

The timing and type of storm that we'll see will likely become clearer over the weekend as forecast models get a better idea about the path of the potential storm.

The region will remain cold throughout the next week.

Stay with FOX 29's Weather Authority for the latest updates.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.