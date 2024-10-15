Philadelphia traffic: Biden visit to bring rush hour delays, motorcade closures

The president is coming to town - and likely bringing some traffic headaches with him!

Biden is set to headline the Philadelphia Democratic Party GOTV Dinner at the Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 Banquet Hall on Tuesday evening.

He is expected to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport at 5:30 p.m. and take off just hours later at 7:45 p.m.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says the motorcade will travel right up I-95 to Columbus Boulevard for the 6 p.m. event.

The motorcade is expected to tie up traffic for the afternoon commute in and out of the city.