Philadelphia traffic: Biden visit, Eagles home opener may cause rush hour delays

Driving around Philadelphia is about to be even more of a headache starting Monday afternoon.

First, President Joe Biden is coming to Philadelphia to speak at the 2024 National HBCU Week Conference.

He is expected to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport at 1 p.m. and depart at 4 p.m.

Then, the Eagles home opener kicks off at 8:15 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

However, fans will be pouring into South Philadelphia all day to tailgate as this week's rain holds out for the game.

Finally, add Philadelphia's normal rush hour traffic to the mix!

FOX 29's Bob Kelly to expect closures during the President's motorcade, and delays throughout the afternoon and evening.