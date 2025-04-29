At least 6 hospitalized after fiery multi-vehicle crash on NJ Turnpike

The Brief A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike left six people hospitalized Tuesday morning. The crash involved at least two vehicles, which caught on fire. Several northbound lanes remain closed.



Traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike has been backed up for hours, causing a major headache for commuters after a serious crash sent at least six people to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

At least two vehicles crashed, then caught on fire just after 1:30 a.m. on the NJ Turnpike near the Clements Bridge Road overpass in Barrington.

The crash left eight people injured, and at least six of them hospitalized.

Northbound lanes remained closed for several hours, with just one lane allowing traffic as crews continue to clear the scene around 6:30 a.m.

All southbound lanes are fully open.

What we don't know:

The conditions of those hospitalized, along with their identities, are still unknown.

Officials have also yet to release any details about what led to the crash.