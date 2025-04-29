NJ woman charged in death of 'abused, neglected' 5-year-old girl: officials
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. - A young girl is dead, and officials say a woman entrusted with her care has been charged in connection to their investigation.
What we know:
Officers responded to a Robbinsville home for reports of an unresponsive 5-year-old girl this past weekend. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.
The next day, 36-year-old Raphaelle Register was arrested and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Officials say Register left two 5-year-olds, an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old unattended, despite being legally obligated to care for all of them.
"She failed to adequately feed and nourish the 5-year-olds and provide access to necessary medical treatment, thereby making the children abused or neglected," a criminal complaint stated.
What we don't know:
An autopsy was performed on the 5-year-old girl, but her cause of death is still pending further testing and investigation.
What's next:
Officials say they have filed a motion to detain Register pending a trial.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.