NJ woman charged in death of 'abused, neglected' 5-year-old girl: officials

The Brief A woman is being charged after a 5-year-old girl died in Mercer County this past weekend. Officials say she had a legal duty to care for the girl, along with three other children. She is facing several charges for endangering the welfare of a child.



A young girl is dead, and officials say a woman entrusted with her care has been charged in connection to their investigation.

What we know:

Officers responded to a Robbinsville home for reports of an unresponsive 5-year-old girl this past weekend. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

The next day, 36-year-old Raphaelle Register was arrested and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials say Register left two 5-year-olds, an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old unattended, despite being legally obligated to care for all of them.

"She failed to adequately feed and nourish the 5-year-olds and provide access to necessary medical treatment, thereby making the children abused or neglected," a criminal complaint stated.

What we don't know:

An autopsy was performed on the 5-year-old girl, but her cause of death is still pending further testing and investigation.

What's next:

Officials say they have filed a motion to detain Register pending a trial.