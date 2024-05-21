Philadelphia traffic: I-95 rush impacted by Kamala Harris visit, fire slows traffic on I-76

article

Major delays on two busy Philadelphia roadways as the afternoon rush gets underway Tuesday.

A visit from Vice President Kamala Harris shut down I-95 southbound between Vine Street and the Philadelphia International Airport.

Traffic is currently at a standstill with delays jamming back to Academy Road.

The northbound ramp of I-95 at Vine Street is also closed.

On Interstate 76, a brush fire is also causing a traffic slowdown between the Girard Avenue/ Philadelphia Zoo and Spring Garden exits.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire as it burns between the highway and nearby train tracks.

Officials are asking drivers to drive slowly in the area and watch for minor smoky conditions.