Philadelphia traffic: Jackknifed tractor trailer shuts down parts of I-95 South in Old City

The Thursday morning commute just got longer for several drivers trying to get around Philadelphia.

A jackknifed tractor trailer is causing major delays on I-95 South in Old City.

All southbound lanes are currently closed between Callowhill Street and Columbus Boulevard.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says fire crews are on scene to clean up a possible fuel spill.

The crash occurred just south of the Vine Street Expressway, backing up traffic all the way to the Betsy Ross Bridge.

Drivers can still access Center City via the Callowhill Street exit, but delays are expected until the scene can be cleared.