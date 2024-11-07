Philadelphia Union part ways with head coach Jim Curtin

article

The Philadelphia Union announced Thursday that they have "parted ways" with longtime head coach Jim Curtin.

"This has been a difficult decision due in part to the immense gratitude and respect we have for him," Union Principal Owner Jay Sugarman said. "Jim has been a remarkable leader and an integral part of our team’s success during his tenure."

Curtin has been the team's head coach since 2014, and became the youngest two-time recipient of the MLS Coach of the Year award. He guided the Union to their first MLS Championship Finals appearance two seasons ago after a record-breaking season with franchise bests in wins, goals scored, and goal differential.

Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner said the team "recognized the need for change" following a disappointing 2024 season in which the Union finished 9-15-10. The team will has started the process of finding a new head coach, and promised to share details on the interim coaching staff soon.

"We want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Jim for his passion and dedication to this club over the last ten seasons," Tanner said. "He greatly contributed to the success the club has achieved in recent years and for that we are extremely grateful."

The team will address the media about Curtin's departure and their search for a new head coach on Monday.