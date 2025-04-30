Victim followed off SEPTA bus, shot multiple times by wanted suspect: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police have released photos of a suspect they say left a man critically shot in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section last month.
What we know:
A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times by a masked man on the 3900 block of M Street on April 23. He was left in critical condition.
Police say the suspect followed the man off a SEPTA bus prior to the shooting.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect unmasked while onboard the bus.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.