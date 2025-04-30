Expand / Collapse search

Victim followed off SEPTA bus, shot multiple times by wanted suspect: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 30, 2025 10:21am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Police are asking for the public's help to identify a shooting suspect.
    • He is accused of shooting a man multiple times after following him off a SEPTA bus.
    • The man suffered critical injuries.

PHILADELPHIA - Police have released photos of a suspect they say left a man critically shot in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section last month.

What we know:

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times by a masked man on the 3900 block of M Street on April 23. He was left in critical condition.

Police say the suspect followed the man off a SEPTA bus prior to the shooting.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect unmasked while onboard the bus.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety