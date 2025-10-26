Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire: MLS Cup Playoffs Round 1 preview

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Union face the Chicago Fire today in Round 1 of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Philadelphia enters as the Eastern Conference’s top seed after claiming the Supporters’ Shield. The best-of-three series begins this afternoon at Subaru Park.



The road to the MLS Cup begins at home for the Philadelphia Union. The top-seeded Union open their 2025 postseason Sunday at Subaru Park against the Chicago Fire, hoping to capitalize on home-field advantage and a record-breaking regular season.

MLS Cup Playoffs: Round 1

It’s the start of a postseason run built on a season of dominance and discipline under head coach Bradley Carnell.

The Philadelphia Union finished the year on top of the Eastern Conference standings, earning the Supporters’ Shield for the first time since 2020 and locking in home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Under Carnell, Philadelphia has leaned on a compact defensive structure and quick transitions, conceding the fewest goals in the conference while producing one of MLS’s most balanced attacks, according to reporting by ESPN.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake remains the backbone of a defense that has consistently frustrated opponents, while Daniel Gazdag, Julián Carranza and Mikael Uhre headline an offense capable of striking from anywhere.

The Chicago Fire, seeded eighth, arrive as underdogs but confident after a late-season surge that secured their playoff spot. Forward Hugo Cuypers leads the Fire attack, while Chris Brady anchors a young but resilient back line looking to withstand the Union’s pressure.

Subaru Park has been a fortress again this year. Philadelphia dropped only one match at home all season — giving the Union an edge as they begin their postseason push in front of their fans.

What's next:

Game 1 takes place this evening in Chester, followed by Game 2 later this week in Chicago. If necessary, a decisive Game 3 will return to Subaru Park.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with coverage on FOX Sports and Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass. The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Semifinals as Philadelphia seeks the first MLS Cup title in club history.