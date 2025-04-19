Philadelphia violence: Police investigate pair of shootings across city
PHILADELPHIA - Two people were shot early Saturday night, with one shooting happening in East Germantown and the second in Holmesburg.
What we know:
The first shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Lena Street about 7:15. A man had been shot inside a building and was taken to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle.
Details were not released regarding the man’s condition or any potential suspects.
The second shooting happened in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood about 7:45, on the 4600 block of Enfield Avenue.
The adult male victim was taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, but the condition of the victim was not known.
What we don't know:
The conditions of the victims are not known and no details were released regarding any suspects.
What you can do:
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.