Philadelphia violence: Police investigate pair of shootings across city

The Brief A violent start to a Saturday night in Philadelphia began with two people shot.

Police with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shootings Investigations Group are actively investigating both shootings.

Two people were shot early Saturday night, with one shooting happening in East Germantown and the second in Holmesburg.

What we know:

The first shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Lena Street about 7:15. A man had been shot inside a building and was taken to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Details were not released regarding the man’s condition or any potential suspects.

The second shooting happened in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood about 7:45, on the 4600 block of Enfield Avenue.

The adult male victim was taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, but the condition of the victim was not known.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims are not known and no details were released regarding any suspects.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.