Philadelphia violence: Police investigate pair of shootings across city

Published  April 19, 2025 9:13pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
The Brief

  • A violent start to a Saturday night in Philadelphia began with two people shot.

  • Police with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shootings Investigations Group are actively investigating both shootings.

PHILADELPHIA - Two people were shot early Saturday night, with one shooting happening in East Germantown and the second in Holmesburg.

What we know:

The first shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Lena Street about 7:15. A man had been shot inside a building and was taken to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Details were not released regarding the man’s condition or any potential suspects.

The second shooting happened in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood about 7:45, on the 4600 block of Enfield Avenue.

The adult male victim was taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, but the condition of the victim was not known.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims are not known and no details were released regarding any suspects.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

