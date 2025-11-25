Philadelphia weather: 2 rounds of rain expected ahead of Thanksgiving

The Brief Two rounds of rain will move across the Philadelphia area in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Wednesday's rain will come with an unseasonable warm-up that will see temps reach the mid-60s. Neither rainstorm is expected to have a major impact on air travel.



Two rounds of rain and a noticeable warm-up will highlight an active weather pattern in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

What we know:

The first of two rounds of pre-Thanksgiving rain will move into the Philadelphia area during the late afternoon and into the evening.

Forecasters say showers that could be heavy at times will sweep through Philadelphia and its suburbs between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Residual showers could pop up during the evening, but most areas will be left with mostly cloudy skies ahead of more rain on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Eve showers will be mostly confined to the morning hours, with the bulk of the heaviest rain in parts of South Jersey.

Forecasters expect the system to clear offshore well before noon, and southerly winds will help raise temperatures into the 60s.

The unseasonable warm-up won't last into Thanksgiving, as cooler air from the northwest will bring temperatures back to the 40s with sun and clouds.

Will the rain impact Thanksgiving travel?

Local perspective:

With millions expected to hit the road and skies for Thanksgiving travel, experts don't expect the rain to play a major role in both short and long holiday commutes.

FOX 29's Sue Serio's ‘Aiport Travel Planner’ shows minor potential for air delays in major mid-Atlantic travel hubs like Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

Places just north of our area, like New York City and Boston, could see minor air traffic delays in the morning and more severe impacts in the p.m. hours.