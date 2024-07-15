Philadelphia weather: Dangerous heat could give way to late-day storms on Monday

Scorching summer heat could give way to a round of late-day storms that may turn severe in some places.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Philadelphia and most of its suburbs.

Forecasters say temperatures in the 90s will pair with intense humidity to make conditions feel like triple digits.

A mostly sunny Monday will be interrupted by a round of storms in the afternoon and evening that could be severe.

Southeastern Pennsylvania could see isolated thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts that could reach 60 MPH.

The risk of severe weather is less in New Jersey and Delaware where forecasters expect a possible pop-up thunderstorm.

Heat and humidity will return of Tuesday with temperatures slated to reach 100 degrees, threatening an over 30-year-old record.

Similar conditions will continue on Wednesday before the heat wave breaks on Thursday with temperatures in the upper-80s.

___

MONDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 96, Low: 75

TUESDAY: Heat continues. High: 100, Low: 78

WEDNESDAY: Late-day storms. High: 96, Low: 79

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 86, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 68