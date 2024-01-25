Philadelphia weather: Dense fog blankets the region another day as drivers exercise caution

Dense fog has blanketed the region the last few days. It is expected to lift after another round of rain moves through, but drivers are definitely having to take it slow and easy in the meantime.

Driving north on I-95 Thursday night, it wasn't the rain or any leftover snow from last week causing concern for drivers.

"What do you notice in the air tonight?," FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson asked.

"A lot of fog, mist, rain," Alexander Kujawski replied.

The first word out of his mouth is what we’re talking about. Fog is blanketing the area for another night.

"I worry about it. I'm terrified of it. I keep my low beams on so it does not reflect back in my eyes. Keep my wipers on and drive a little slower," he said.

The heavy fog can be seen on weather and traffic cameras at the shore in Ocean City and Atlantic City and it is affecting Philly’s skyline Thursday morning. Kujawski says he found the same conditions Thursday evening driving from King of Prussia toward the city.

"When I left home, which is about 19 miles from here, it got heavier as I got closer to Philly," he said.

Kevin Byrd says he's conscious of it.

"Kind of sort of. Take your time," he said. Byrd says while he takes precautions driving in fog it's not his biggest worry.

"Definitely snow. So, snow, rain and then fog. It's not that bad. I wouldn't compare it to heavy rain or heavy snow, but it definitely has its challenges though, for sure," he said.

PennDOT says when driving in fog, use low beam headlights because the high beam setting can give you a glare and make it even harder to see. Also, state law requires headlights be on when using your wipers.