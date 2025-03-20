Philadelphia weather: First day of spring will be mostly cloudy with evening rain

A cloudy and seasonably warm Thursday will kick off springtime in Philadelphia as the region eagerly thaws out from a frigid winter.

Forecasters expect gusty winds to develop throughout the day and help push showers into our area during the evening.

Temperatures over the weekend will bob between the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine before another round of rain on Monday.

What we know:

The first day of Spring in Philadelphia will be cloudy with highs in the 60s and gusty winds that will develop during the day.

The dense cloud cover will lead to an overnight round of rain that forecasters expect will dump less than an inch of rain in Philadelphia.

Relative rainfall totals are expected in interior parts of South Jersey and areas in Delaware.

Sunshine will return on Friday, but temperatures will tumble back into the 50s and will only reach a high of 54 degrees in Philadelphia.

More spring-like conditions are ahead for Saturday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low-60s.

The back-and-forth temperature change brought on by the changing seasons will continue on Sunday when highs only peak in the 50s.

What's next:

The first real dose of spring showers will impact Philadelphia on Monday with highs in the 60s.

Back-to-back partly sunny days on Tuesday and Wednesday will be accompanied by temps in the 50s.