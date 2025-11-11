Philadelphia weather: Frigid Tuesday ahead with blustery wind gusts

The Brief Temperatures are only expected to reach the low-40s on Tuesday with gusty winds that will make it feel colder. Forecasters expect the frigid temperatures and gusty winds to make it feel like the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will return to seasonable conditions on Wednesday.



A frigid Tuesday is ahead for the Philadelphia area, with temperatures in the 40s and a gusty breeze that will make it feel even colder.

What we know:

The winter preview is being made possible by a blast of artic air being pushed into the Philadelphia region from the Midwest.

Forecasters expect high temperatures on Tuesday to only reach 44 degrees with a steady cold breeze and gusts in the 40s.

The blustery winds and frigid temperatures will make it feel like the 20s in the morning and the 30s during the afternoon.

The freezing fall weather will reach a cold snap on Wednesday when temperatures return to the mid-50s with sun and clouds.

What's next:

Forecasters expect seasonable temperatures and partly sunny skies on Wednesday through the weekend.

Sunday will be balmy with high temperatures returning to the 60s and a chance of rain late in the day.