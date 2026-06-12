Philadelphia weather: Heat advisory continues Friday, sunny weekend ahead

The Brief A heat advisory remains in effect on Friday as temps will return to the upper 90s with added humidity. Forecasters expect the humidity to make it feel over 100 degrees in Philadelphia and the suburbs. A nice weekend is ahead in Philadelphia with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity.



More oppressive heat is on tap for the Philadelphia area on Friday with another chance of severe storms later in the day.

What we know:

Temperatures will return to the upper 90s on Friday with added humidity that forecasters say will make it feel like the triple digits.

A heat advisory that was first issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday will continue on Friday.

Forecasters expect the humidity to make it feel over 100 degrees in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

"If you must spend any extended time outdoors today, make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks," the weather service said.

Severe storms possible Friday

With the sizzling temps and humidity, there will come another chance of scattered severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service says the best chance of an isolated thunderstorm will be between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Scattered storms will be brief, but capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.

What's next:

Temperatures will stay hot over the weekend, but the humidity will take a step back on both Saturday and Sunday.

Philadelphia is expected to reach its third heat wave of the year on Saturday, when temperatures will again reach 90 degrees.

Temperatures will dip back into the 80s in Philadelphia on Sunday as the city hosts its first FIFA World Cup match.