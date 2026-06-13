Philadelphia weather: Heat wave continues before strong Sunday storms move in

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The Brief Philadelphia could reach 90 degrees Saturday, marking the city’s third heat wave of 2026. Saturday night stays clear and comfortable before humidity returns Sunday. Strong storms are expected Sunday afternoon, with lightning, heavy rain and damaging wind gusts possible.



A beautiful start to the weekend in Philadelphia will give way to hotter temperatures, rising humidity and the chance for strong storms by Sunday.

What we know:

Saturday is starting off comfortable across the Philadelphia region, with blue skies, temperatures in the 70s and low humidity.

Temperatures are expected to climb to around 90 degrees in Philadelphia by Saturday afternoon, which would mark the city’s third heat wave of 2026.

Saturday night is expected to stay clear and comfortable, with temperatures eventually dipping into the 60s.

Sunday forecast

Humidity returns Sunday, and the skies will become more unsettled as clouds build through the day.

Strong storms are expected Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves through the region.

The storms could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts capable of causing wind damage.

Why you should care:

Anyone with outdoor plans Sunday should keep an eye on the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening.

The storms could affect outdoor events, including FIFA Fan Fest at Lemon Hill, where lightning would be a concern in open areas.

What's next:

After the storms move through, drier and more comfortable weather is expected behind the front.