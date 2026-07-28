Man charged, accused of leaving threatening voicemails for Delaware County sheriff

The Brief Sean Keenan, 40, is accused of leaving threatening voicemails targeting Delaware County Sheriff Siddiq Kamara. Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse called the voicemails "vile, disgusting, and completely unacceptable." Keenan has been charged with felony counts of terroristic threats and ethnic intimidation, among other crimes.



A Haverford man is accused of leaving threatening voicemails directed at Delaware County Sheriff Sheriff Siddiq Kamara.

What we know:

Sean Keenan, 40, allegedly called the Delaware County Sheriff's Office on July 18 and left two threatening voicemails.

Investigators say in one of the voicemails, Keenan called Sheriff Siddiq Kamara a racial slur and threatened violence.

Sean Keenan, 40, is accused of leaving threatening voicemails targeting Delaware County Sheriff Siddiq Kamara.

Authorities discovered that Keenan allegedly placed the calls from his personal and work phones.

Keenan has been charged with felony counts of terroristic threats and ethnic intimidation, among other crimes.

What they're saying:

Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse called the voicemails "vile, disgusting, and completely unacceptable."

"There is a time when language crosses the line into criminal behavior and that is exactly what we have here," Rouse said. "Threats of violence, most especially racially motivated violence, have no place in Delaware County, regardless who the intended victim may be."