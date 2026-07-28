Adam Thiel steps down; Carlton Williams named Philadelphia managing director

The Brief Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced Carlton Williams as Philadelphia’s new managing director on Tuesday, July 28. Williams replaces Adam Thiel, who is returning to the private sector after leading the city through major challenges. The new managing director will oversee 36 city departments and 558 positions.



Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced on Tuesday, July 28, that Carlton Williams has been appointed as the new managing director for the City of Philadelphia, succeeding Adam Thiel. Parker highlighted the significance of the role and praised both leaders for their service during her administration.

Reflecting on two and a half years of challenges

What we know:

"Today is the 939th day today, Tuesday, July 28th, of the Parker administration. So for me, this means. That we are just past the two and a half year mark of my term," said Mayor Parker. She recounted the city’s response to an eight-day municipal worker strike, severe weather events including snow, ice, a heatwave, and a microburst that knocked down more than 500 trees, as well as an airplane crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Parker credited the administration’s resilience, saying, "We have weathered every one of those events, and we have not blinked once. I am enormously proud of all of the men and women and every individual who has served the Parker administration with great energy and skill and, quite frankly, dedication to our cause."

The mayor emphasized the demands of public service and publicly thanked those who have served, stating, "For those who have served, I want to say that we owe them a debt of gratitude. And this is worth our public acknowledgment of their work."

Parker described the managing director’s office as overseeing 36 departments and 558 positions, including emergency management, parks and recreation, the fire department, transportation, water, and prisons.

Honoring Adam Thiel’s leadership and transition

Parker praised outgoing managing director Adam Thiel, recalling his leadership during critical moments such as the municipal worker strike and the aftermath of the airplane crash on January 31, 2025.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Adam Thiel during the mayor's announcement on significant leadership changes in her administration.

"He was the person leading and helping us deal with the cleanup. partners. and the communication with neighborhood residents," said Parker.

She also highlighted Thiel’s role in developing the Riverview Wellness Village, a new model for substance-use and behavioral health support, saying, "The Riverview Wellness Village cares for 220 people right now, helping individuals find pathways to a better life… we have had at the dimensions historians, health care, executives from across the country traveled to Philadelphia to see what we have built that is now become a model for the nation."

Parker thanked Thiel as he returns to the private sector, stating, "I want you to know that I appreciate you. Thank you for loving on Philly. And we support you 1,001% and your future efforts."

Carlton Williams named as new managing director

Parker announced that after consulting with her chief advisors, she selected Carlton Williams, who has led the Office of Clean and Green since its creation. "I am proud to appoint Carlton Williams to the position of managing director for the City of Philadelphia," said Parker.

She credited Williams with cleaning over 191,000 city blocks through the One Philly United citywide cleaning program, instituting twice-weekly trash collection in several neighborhoods, and expanding street cleaning teams to all ten council districts.

"Here is what Clean and Green has achieved. And I want you to know this because a true, indicator of future behavior is past behavior. So listen, under his leadership and these stats are important, we have cleaned over 191,000 city blocks and neighborhood corridors, some of them more, than once through our One Philly United citywide cleaning program. And it's 191,469 blocks, to be precise. That's what Carlton Williams did. I didn't do that. Carlton Williams did that," said Parker.

Williams will now oversee 36 city departments and 558 positions, continuing the administration’s focus on making Philadelphia "safer, cleaner and greener with access to economic opportunity for all."

The mayor also highlighted Williams’s role in tackling illegal dumping and installing district cleaning crews, saying, "We have also expanded neighborhood cleaning efforts and, installed now this is now Councilmember Phillips and Councilmember Hardy. I can remember the first budget address the council. I wish they could all go as smooth as the first one did, but this is the one where we had rolled out, you know, instituting our efforts and installing district cleaning crews in all ten council districts."

"All of that was done through Director Williams. Give them another round of applause for that," Parker concluded.

What we don't know:

The announcement did not include details on Williams’s immediate plans or new policy initiatives as managing director. The timeline for when Williams will officially assume the role was not specified.