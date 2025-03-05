Philadelphia Weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected for afternoon commute

The Philadelphia-area is bracing for a powerful afternoon storm that will bring drenching downpours, strong winds, and the possibility of thunder.

Temperatures will be mild on Wednesdsay with overcast skies ahead of the afternoon storms that will begin west of Philadelphia and move east.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the storms will hit between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., creating potentially treacherous conditions for the afternoon commute.

What we know:

Forecasters expect the rain showers to begin in areas to the west of Philadelphia sometime in the early afternoon.

Temperatures will be around 60 degrees when showers begin in the Philadelphia-area, with heavy downpours at times.

Expect the heaviest band of rain to ride the I-95 corridor, dumping as much as an inch of rain from Wilmington to Trenton.

Howling winds will accompany the rainstorms, with gusts as high as 37 MPH in the Philadelphia-area and even stronger gusts elsewhere.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of South Jersey and places in Delaware.

What's next:

Sunshine will return on Thursday, but blustery winds will make seasonable temperatures in the 50s seem colder.

The blustery sunshine will continue on Friday, becoming even colder on the weekend.

Temperatures will rebound to start the week on Monday, and could approach the 70s by Tuesday.