Philadelphia weather: Howling winds on Halloween before sunny, dry weekend

The Brief Temperatures will be in the 50s on Halloween with blustery winds that will make it feel even cooler. Sunshine will return on Saturday and Sunday to begin a pleasant stretch that's expected to last through the week.



Hang onto your masks!

Howling winds on Halloween could play tricks on ghouls and goblins looking for treats tonight in neighborhoods across the Philadelphia area.

What we know:

Temperatures on Halloween will be in the 50s with gusting winds between 40-50 MPH to make it feel even cooler.

The blustery weather will continue overnight, but conditions will remain dry for trick-or-treating.

Winds will calm down over the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s.

Clocks will fall back on Sunday with a sunset time before 5 p.m.

What's next:

A sunny and pleasant stretch is on tap for the week ahead, with seasonable temperatures in the 60s through the middle of the week.