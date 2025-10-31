Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Lehigh County, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Monroe County, Carbon County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Berks County, Hunterdon County, Salem County, Gloucester County, Cape May County, Camden County, Somerset County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Warren County, Cumberland County, Ocean County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County

Philadelphia weather: Howling winds on Halloween before sunny, dry weekend

By and
Published  October 31, 2025 8:34am EDT
Weather Authority: Friday forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Friday forecast.

The Brief

    • Temperatures will be in the 50s on Halloween with blustery winds that will make it feel even cooler.
    • Sunshine will return on Saturday and Sunday to begin a pleasant stretch that's expected to last through the week.

PHILADELPHIA - Hang onto your masks! 

Howling winds on Halloween could play tricks on ghouls and goblins looking for treats tonight in neighborhoods across the Philadelphia area.

What we know:

Temperatures on Halloween will be in the 50s with gusting winds between 40-50 MPH to make it feel even cooler. 

The blustery weather will continue overnight, but conditions will remain dry for trick-or-treating.

Winds will calm down over the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s.

Clocks will fall back on Sunday with a sunset time before 5 p.m.

What's next:

A sunny and pleasant stretch is on tap for the week ahead, with seasonable temperatures in the 60s through the middle of the week.

