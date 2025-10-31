Philadelphia weather: Howling winds on Halloween before sunny, dry weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Hang onto your masks!
Howling winds on Halloween could play tricks on ghouls and goblins looking for treats tonight in neighborhoods across the Philadelphia area.
What we know:
Temperatures on Halloween will be in the 50s with gusting winds between 40-50 MPH to make it feel even cooler.
The blustery weather will continue overnight, but conditions will remain dry for trick-or-treating.
Winds will calm down over the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s.
Clocks will fall back on Sunday with a sunset time before 5 p.m.
What's next:
A sunny and pleasant stretch is on tap for the week ahead, with seasonable temperatures in the 60s through the middle of the week.