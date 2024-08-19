Philadelphia weather: More rain on Monday will give way to sunny, cooler stretch

Another round of showers will move across the Philadelphia-area on Monday, but forecasters say a sunny stretch with roller coaster temperatures is ahead.

Scattered showers will move into the area from the west around 2 p.m. and become more widespread with brief isolated downpours and thunderstorms in places.

The bulk of the leftover showers will skew to the far south, especially areas in Delaware where forecasters expect rounds of heavy showers.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday, but temperatures will turn breezy and cooler in the wake of the rain.

Forecasters expect temperatures to remain in the 70s from Tuesday through Thursday, when temperatures will again climb into the 80s.

The sunny stretch is expected to continue through the weekend.