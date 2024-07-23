Philadelphia weather: Rain returns Tuesday night as wet weather pattern continues

Scattered morning showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds, but temperatures and added humidity will mix to create a soupy Tuesday.

Forecasters expect most of the day to be dry with highs in Philadelphia and surrounding areas slated to approach 90 degrees.

Another round of overnight rain will creep into the region beginning around 10 p.m. and continuing heavily at times into early Wednesday morning.

Rain will linger throughout the day on Thursday with pop-up showers and storms expected to spring up anytime during the daylight hours.

The wet weather pattern will break on Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s that will set the tone for a gorgeous summer weekend.

___

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. High: 89, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Showers, a storm. High: 86, Low: 74

THURSDAY: Showers, storms. High: 86, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns. High: 87, Low: 68