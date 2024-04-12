Philadelphia weather: Rainy Friday will lead to sunny weekend across Delaware Valley

A rainy start to the weekend will slowly improve and lead to a mostly sunny stretch that will see temperatures climb into the upper 70s by next week.

The storm system that brought bouts of drenching rain and thunderstorms with lightning overnight will wind down with scattered storms through Friday afternoon.

Along with the rain, forecasters say strong wind gusts above 20 MPH in some spots will persist on Friday.

Dense cloud cover will give way to sunshine on Saturday with noticeably cooler temperatures that will only peak in the upper 50s and leftover gusty winds.

Temperatures will meaningfully rebound back into the 60s and 70s on Sunday with more bright sunshine that will continue to set the tone for the week ahead.

Forecasters expect Monday and Tuesday of next week to feature bright sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s.

The next chance of rain will come on Wednesday, but forecasters don't anticipate anything more than a passing shower in some spots.

___

FRIDAY: Showers, windy. High: 65, Low: 62

SATURDAY: Chilly, windy. High: 58, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 72, Low: 44

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 75, Low: 59

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 78, Low: 51