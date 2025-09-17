Philadelphia weather: Scattered storms with cool temperatures ahead on Wednesday

The Brief Scatter showers will occasionally interrupt an otherwise cool and overcast Wednesday in Philadelphia. The best chance of seeing a significant pop-up storm in Philadelphia will be around 2 p.m. Temperatures aren't expected to exceed 70 degrees on Wednesday, but a slight warm-up will follow.



Scattered showers will linger in Philadelphia on Wednesday with noticeably cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.

What we know:

The scattered rain began early in parts of the South Jersey and Delaware on Wednesday morning, with a few passing showers that moved through the area.

Forecasters expect another batch of spotty rain to move across the Philadelphia area around 2 p.m.

It's expected that the afternoon rain could result in thunderstorms in Philadelphia and areas immediately southeast of the city.

Even the strongest of Wednesday's rain and storms will be brief and will begin to wind down throughout the evening.

Temperatures on Wednesday are not expected to climb higher than 70 degrees.

What's next:

Sunshine will return on Thursday and stick around throughout the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to return to the low 80s ahead of the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be near-perfect last weekend of summer, with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.