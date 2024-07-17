Philadelphia weather: Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued for region

Sweltering heat that's baked the Philadelphia region for the last several days will be tamped down by a system of late-day storms that could turn severe.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire region on Tuesday that will expire between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued for parts of Berks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties through 3:15 p.m.

The primary threats, according to the weather service, appear to be damaging wind gusts, lightning strikes, and isolated hail.

Temperatures that lingered in the 90s with humidity for most of the day are expected to fall into the 80s as the storms roll in and cloud cover thickens.

That will set the stage for the days ahead as forecasters expect temperatures around the Philadelphia area to remain in the 80s on for the next several days.

Humidity will return on Sunday when temperatures stretch back into the 90s, but another round of storms could bring back a similar weather pattern next week.

___

THURSDAY: Not as hot. High: 87, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 68

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Humidity returns. High: 91, Low: 72